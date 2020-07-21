19 First Alert Weather: Scattered storms on Wednesday, some strong to severe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather Team has issued a 19 First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.
We issue 19 First Alert Weather Days when we expect the weather to have a big impact on your day.
A forecast like this may cause you to alter or cancel plans, particularly outdoor plans.
We’re forecasting rounds of showers and storms during the day Wednesday.
If you have outdoor plans for tomorrow, have an indoor back-up plan.
Some storms may produce strong, damaging winds and heavy rain.
In the short term, we’re watching a complex of storms moving out of Illinois into Indiana.
These storms are strong, and they’re making their way east.
The big question is will they hold together as they move into northern Ohio?
The latest model guidance does break these storms up, but I am not totally sold on that just yet.
I do think we see at least a few storms after midnight.
Unfortunately, if the storms do fall apart, your lawns and gardens will continue to thirst until tomorrow.
Our other big weather story right now is the return of higher humidity levels tomorrow and Thursday.
It is going to be quite steamy out there.
Temperatures in the 90s will return for the weekend.
