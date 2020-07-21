Forest City Brewery in Tremont is closing its doors after customers refused to wear masks inside taproom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an unprecedented move, Forest City Brewery in Tremont is shutting its doors to the public, because some customers haven’t followed mask guidelines inside their taproom.
In a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday, it stated: “We also have had a hard time dealing with people who refuse to wear masks, social distance, or follow the rules set forth by the city of Cleveland and the state of Ohio. It seems that this disturbing trend will continue.”
Despite its closure, Forest City Brewery ended the post by saying, ”we will miss you and see you when it is safe again, and people start acting in a responsible manner.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.