2 former Cuyahoga County corrections officers indicted on additional charges relating to drug trafficking at the jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two former Cuyahoga County corrections officers have been indicted on additional charges relating to drug trafficking at the Cuyahoga County Jail.
Marvella Sullivan and Stephen Thomas are accused of bringing illegal drugs into the jail.
The new charges include:
- engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity,
- trafficking
- possessing criminal tools
- drug possession
- prohibition of conveyance of certain items
- bribery
- tampering with evidence
- perjury
- corrupting another with drugs
- theft in office
- additional money laundering prohibitions
Sullivan and Thomas are expected in court on Thursday on the new charges.
The corrections officers were first indicted in August of 2019 and resigned earlier that year.
Both pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said they served as couriers under the direction of two Heartless Felons gang member inmates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.