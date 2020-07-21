Free COVID-19 testing held in Rootstown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio National Guard will be providing free COVID-19 testing in two towns this week.
Ohioans can seek more testing in Rootstown and Alliance.
The pop-up testing will be available at Northeast Ohio Medical University for three days.
It will be held on the south side of the campus and will be available on:
- Tuesday, July 21, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- Thursday, July 23, 1 p.m until 6 p.m.
- Saturday, July 25, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Individuals seeking testing will have the chance to drive up to the testing site and recieve free testing.
No appointment or doctor’s referral is necessary for testing.
