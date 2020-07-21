Gov. DeWine postpones Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing due to US Attorney’s Office press conference

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s regularly scheduled briefing on Tuesday regarding the latest COVID-19 developments has been postponed a day.
The governor’s briefing has been delayed until Wednesday because of a planned press conference with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI.
Federal investigators are expected to announce charges in a $60 million bribery scheme involving state officials during the Tuesday afternoon press conference.
As of Tuesday morning, the Department of Health says 3,189 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 76,168 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
