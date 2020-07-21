Gunmen on the run after home invasion, carjacking, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the same suspects are wanted for a home invasion and carjacking early Tuesday morning.
According to Akron police, three men broke into a home in the 2200 block of 6th SW around 4:50 a.m.
The armed men stole cell phones, a television and a wallet.
Victims told police one fired a shot outside the home as they were leaving.
The three adults inside the home were not injured.
Police said about 30 minutes later, a woman was carjacked at gunpoint while pumping gas.
Akron police said the victim was at the Circle K in the 1600 block of East Avenue around 5:15 a.m. when an armed suspect wearing a polka dot facemask approached her.
The victim told officers the gunman demanded her keys and then drove off in her 2012 black Nissan Murano.
Her cell phone was also in the car.
At this time, police do not have good descriptions of the three suspects.
