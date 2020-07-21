Indians players, ownership discuss team name

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Terry Francona was glowing Tuesday after a meeting between players and Indians ownership about the team name.
“The way the players expressed themselves in a mature manner and a respectful manner, and the way Paul listened, I think it’s one of the reasons I speak so glowingly about our organization. I was really proud of everybody,” he said.
Francona had earlier said he thought it was time to listen about a potential name change so he said he didn’t participate much during Tuesday’s meeting. The manager, in his 20th MLB season, praised owner Paul Dolan for being open to players’ views.
“I don’t know how many owners come there volunteering to do something like that,” he said. “I don’t know that anything was actually resolved, I just thought it was really good for the players to share their opinions and for Paul (Dolan) to share his opinions as an owner.”
