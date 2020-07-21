Lorain Police looking for suspect in burglary

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Police Department is looking for the suspect in a burglary that took place Saturday near the 4500 block of Queen Anne Avenue.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with a thin build and facial hair.
He was seen recently in the area of Cooper Foster Park Rd, Leavitt Rd, and Oberlin Avenue.
Additionally, Lorain Police are working with police in Amherst to identify this suspect as the same person linked to cutting shed locks, stealing items, and breaking into cars in their city.
If you have any information about this case or recognize the suspect, call Detective Connell at 440-204-2174
