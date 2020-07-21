Man and 2-year-old boy die in Richland County after SUV slams head-on into semi

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man from Galion, Ohio died on Tuesday, after his SUV drifted into oncoming traffic and slammed into a semi, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.
The man was behind the wheel of a 2009 Ford Escape, and he was carrying two passengers — a 2-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl, when he collided with the semi.
The boy was flown from Ohio Health Mansfield to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The girl is recovering at Ohio Health Mansfield.
The tragic crash occurred on Bowman Street just north of Amoy East Road in Franklin Township at about 12:45 p.m.
The semi driver was briefly hospitalized for minor injuries, and was released.
Both drivers and both passengers were properly restrained.
OSHP is investigating the crash, and authorities are working to determine whether the driver of the Escape was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
