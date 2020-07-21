May 30 riots cost Cleveland businesses $6.3 million in damages, lost business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been nearly two months since peaceful protests turned violent in downtown Cleveland, businesses that were ransacked by violent rioters are learning how much repairs will cost them.
The Downtown Clevleand Alliance estimated that the cost of damage dealt on May 30 cost those businesses more than six million dollars. So far, 103 businesses have applied to the alliance’s fund to cover costs that are not insured.
The businesses will soon find out if they will receive the much-needed money.
The Downtown Cleveland Alliance President Joe Marinucci broke down the costs and how much those businesses may have lost.
“That number represents both $3.381 million in estimated art property damage and then additional Estimated business losses of just under $3 million,” said CEO of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance Joe Marinucci.
E. 4th St. one of the most damaged areas of the city, with windows broken and restaurants damaged.
Some of the damages have been repaired, but there is still work to be done.
It’s hard to forget the images coming from Cleveland that day.
Violent protesters smashing windows and even lighting cars on fire, the damage just tallied.
Cleveland police are still examining their actions that day, during the chaos, making sure they reacted appropriately.
A costly afternoon in downtown Cleveland. An afternoon that businesses have already paid for and will continue to pay for months to come.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.