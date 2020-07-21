$2M bond set for man accused of fatal shooting in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering a man outside a Bedford apartment complex appeared via video in Bedford Municipal Court Tuesday afternoon.
Judge Michelle Paris set the bond for James Claytor at $2 million.
Claytor, 22, turned himself into police Monday as the shooter.
Bedford police said on July 16, Claytor shot and killed Aaron Swift, 23, at the entrance to the Palmetto Woods Development.
Police added Claytor and Swift knew each other and this was not a random crime.
Claytor will now be transferred to the Cuyahoga County Jail.
His next hearing is scheduled for July 27.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.