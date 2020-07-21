30 new deaths, an additional 1,047 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health says 3,219 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 77,215 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine postponed his regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday because of a press conference with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI.
An additional 4,252 cases and 260 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 9,736 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,367 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
