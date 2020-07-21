Northeast Ohio Weather: Humid today with a few afternoon storms around

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is to our north and a warm front to our south. We are tracking the next area of low pressure located in southern Minnesota this morning. Today will feature a mostly cloudy sky this morning. The clouds are forecast to thin out some this afternoon. I have isolated thunderstorms developing along a lake breeze this afternoon. The warm front to the south of us will spark a few afternoon storms along and south of the US-30 corridor. A moderately humid day ahead as we warm into the middle to upper 80s. It is going to be a warm and humid night. A round of thunderstorms is in the forecast tomorrow morning then more development throughout the day. We do have a FIRST ALERT day tomorrow for the threat of heavy rain and wind damage with some storms.