Ohio Supreme Court upholds death penalty for East Cleveland serial killer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Supreme Court ruled the death penalty was appropriate for a convicted East Cleveland serial killer.
Michael Madison was sentenced to death in June of 2016.
A jury convicted Madison of killing three women and wrapping their bodies in garbage bags.
The bodies of the victims, Angela Deskins, 38, Shetisha Sheeley, 28 and Shirellda Terry, 18, were found near Madison’s apartment in July of 2013.
Madison lived in a second-floor apartment above a cable-television company office and cable company employees noticed a foul odor coming from the garage behind the building and called police.
The father of Terry attacked Madison in court during the sentencing hearing.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.