UPDATE: 5 people shot during rash of gun violence on Tuesday night in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are investigating after five people suffered gunshot wounds during four separate shootings on Cleveland’s East Side on Tuesday evening.
The first shooting occurred at 7:30 p.m. at East 59th Street and Olive Court. A 12-year-old girl was shot in the foot and taken to Saint Vincent Charity Hospital, and a 40-year-old man was taken to University Hospitals after being shot in the back.
Police say preliminary information indicates that it was a drive-by shooting.
Thirty minutes later, a 40-year-old man was shot in the back at Luke Easter Park near East 116th Street. He is being treated at University Hospitals.
Then, at 8:30 p.m., a 63-year-old man was shot in the head at Thornhill Drive and Arlington Avenue, near East 123rd Street.
At 9:30 p.m., a 39-year-old man was shot on Park Midway Walk near East 59th Street and Woodland Avenue. He was taken to University Hospitals.
No arrests have been announced, and the victims have not been identified.
19 News is working to determine whether the shootings are connected.
