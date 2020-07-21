Positivity rates rise in Cuyahoga County as testing increases

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep across the Buckeye state, Cuyahoga County officials are now releasing new information in regards to the positivity rates within the county.
According to Cuyahoga County Health Commissioner Terry Allen, positivity rates continue to rise as testing continues to increase.
From July 8 until July 14 the county administered over 21,000 tests. According to the data, 9% of those tests came back positive.
Allen shared the data on Tuesday through a tweet.
This comes after the state reported 15 new deaths and an additional 1,236 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.
Cuyahoga County has the second-highest case count in the state with 10,713 total cases and 424 deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
