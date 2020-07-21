Report: NFL cancels 2020 preseason as coronavirus cases hit record numbers across US

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL Players Association has announced that there won’t be a 2020 preseason, according to the NFL network.
The league is also mulling over whether to cut training camp rosters from 90 to 80 players, and the NFLPA is pushing to extend camp in order for players to be prepared for game day.
The decision comes weeks after the NFL cut the preseason from four games to two.
The Cleveland Browns were scheduled to play Tampa Bay, Chicago, Minnesota and Green Bay during the preseason.
The Browns will open the season at Baltimore on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.