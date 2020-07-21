Sewage from Northeast Ohio is being tested to determine the presence of COVID-19 in the area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wastewater from Northeast Ohio treatment facilities is being collected to help determine the presence of COVID-19 fragments among the region’s population.
Research has shown that RNA fragments from the coronavirus are present in the feces of individuals that are either symptomatic and asymptomatic.
Data collected from testing raw wastewater can provide an early warning of disease occurrence in a community and provide an estimate of the disease prevalence in the area, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.
Virus infections can be detected in sewage about three to seven days before there are increase reported in cases and hospitalizations.
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is providing samples from area treatment plants for the study in coordination with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Ohio Water Resources Center, the Ohio State University and other colleges and agencies.
Sampling is also being conducted in the Columbus, Cincinnati, Toledo, and Dayton areas. Additional municipalities are expected to participate in the study in the future.
