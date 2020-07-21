Vaccines down among children since the start of COVID-19 outbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New studies out show that child vaccinations during the coronavirus pandemic have decreased since the start of the outbreak.
Usually, It would be a no brainer for parents to go and get their children vaccinated before school starts, but there are several reasons that parents don’t feel safe allowing their child to get vaccines this year.
Health experts said that some parents don’t want to go into doctor’s offices because of the fear of catching the coronavirus.
Other parents don’t feel the need to get their child vaccinated because they don’t plan on sending them to school in the fall.
But Metrohealth officials stressed the importance of getting vaccinations for the children.
A doctor from Metrohealth said that nationally he’s seeing a trend where parents are declining vaccinations for their children.
“Especially now, a fresh reminder that it is possible for an infectious disease to spread across the world and wreak havoc, so for those diseases we can prevent, then absolutely vaccines are crucial,” said Dr. David Margolius.
According to a new study, the percentage of Michigan infants and children being vaccinated sees a decrease across the board.
The study only takes notes of children being vaccinated at milestone ages (1-month-old - 24-months-old). Still, according to the study, 2016-2018 had seen a steady rate of child vaccinations, while 2020 has seen a steady decrease across the board.
The full study can be seen here.
The 19 News poll for Tuesday asks parents an important question.
Are you concerned kids won’t have proper vaccines this school year? Vote below or visit Cleveland19.com/vote.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.