Waterloo High School shutting down activities until August; cites coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio high school decided that they will suspend all activities until August because of coronavirus concerns.
According to Waterloo Local School District school officials, a student was possibly exposed to the virus, so they decided to shut all activities down until Aug. 1.
The Waterloo Local School District Superintendent took to Facebook to announce the suspension.
The school administration said that they are proceeding with caution.
The Waterloo Athletic program also posted on social media about the suspension.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.