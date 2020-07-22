Akron man charged in murder of woman found dead in woods

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man has been arrested and charged with murder after police found a 59-year-old woman dead in the woods.
Officers responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. yesterday on the 200 block of Annadale Avenue reporting a body in the woods. They got to the scene and found a woman unresponsive and covered in stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police soon discovered that the victim’s car, a red 2003 Ford Taurus, was missing. At 4:30 p.m., they found 51-year-old Kelli Clark of Akron driving the car on the 800 block of Forrest Drive. Clark was taken into custody and taken to the Detective Bureau for questioning.
Clark is charged with aggravated menacing, escape, and parole violation stemming from an unrelated incident.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.