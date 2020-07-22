2 arrested after 100 mph chase ends in crash in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Highway Patrol confirmed at least two people are arrested after leading the troopers on a high-speed chase before crashing in Strongsville just after midnight on Wednesday.
Wooster Post troopers tried to pull over a GMC Terrain for a traffic violation around when the driver took off, reaching speeds over 100 mph, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said the GMC took off north up I-71 where it later crashed into the median while trying to avoid stop sticks around 12:30 a.m.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.