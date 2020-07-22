Bank robbery suspect who threatened to use explosives while holding a child arrested by Ohio police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in northern Ohio said they arrested the man who attempted to rob a bank while holding a young child.
Police shared a photo captured by the building’s surveillance system of the suspect who threatened to use an explosive device at a bank in the Maumee area while he held the child in his arms on Tuesday.
Toledo police announced on Wednesday morning that the man was eventually identified and taken into custody.
The FBI assisted Maumee and Toledo police was involved in the search for the suspect.
