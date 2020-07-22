Boil water advisory issued for some Akron residents due to break on 24-inch water line

By Chris Anderson | July 22, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 12:14 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A boil water advisory has been issued for an Akron neighborhood following a water main break.

The city of Akron Water Division said customers located south of Wilbeth Avenue and west of South Main street should boil their water as a precaution.

A water main break on a 24” water line near 267 North Firestone Blvd. occurred last evening causing reduced water...

The city of Akron said the break on the 24-inch water line occurred on North Firestone Boulevard on Tuesday night.

The broken water main was isolated and repairs are expected to be completed by Wednesday evening, the mayor’s office said.

