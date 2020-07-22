Boil water advisory issued for some Akron residents due to break on 24-inch water line

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A boil water advisory has been issued for an Akron neighborhood following a water main break.
The city of Akron Water Division said customers located south of Wilbeth Avenue and west of South Main street should boil their water as a precaution.
The city of Akron said the break on the 24-inch water line occurred on North Firestone Boulevard on Tuesday night.
The broken water main was isolated and repairs are expected to be completed by Wednesday evening, the mayor’s office said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.