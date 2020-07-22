Cleveland Clinic pediatrician and UH doctor share what supplies, conversations your children need to go back to school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Now is the time to start getting your kids ready to return to school in the fall.
“The parents, they need to be prepared to tell their children that this school year will be different than another other school year,” said Dr. Richard So, a pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.
Parents need to ease the anxiety kids feel as they prepare to return to school but also celebrate that return, which will give students the socialization, interaction, and teamwork they’ve missed.
But much will change when they return.
“Get your young child used to wearing a mask,” So said.
He also said parents need to empower kids to encourage others to wear masks but not to judge, according to So.
Dr. Joan Zoltanski, the head of University Hospitals Healthy Restart, also said parents should pack an extra mask with the child.
“If the mask becomes uncomfortable that they’re wearing after an hour or so they have another mask they can change into to be more comfortable,” she said.
Zoltanski said it’s “screening, cleaning, and in-betweening” for social distancing, sanitizing, and wellness questions.
She also suggested packing hand sanitizer in a child’s backpack and encouraged parents to understand kids won’t be able to share so they should all have their own pencils, crayons, notebooks and scissors.
“There are going to be things that are different but there are going to be some things that are going to be the same,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.