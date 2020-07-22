Cuyahoga County Justice Center reopened after building evacuated for smell of smoke

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Justice Center was evacuated around 9 a.m. on Wednesday after those inside smelled smoke.
The cause of the smell was from a hand dryer in a washroom on the 17th floor that caught fire.
The building was reopened at 9:30 a.m., with the exception of the 17th floor.
19 News had a photographer inside a courtroom awaiting a murder trial to resume when the building was instructed to evacuate.
