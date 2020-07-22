FIRST ALERT DAY: Storms containing heavy rain through tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Active pattern for us today and tomorrow as a slow moving front will be tracking through. A warm and humid air mass will support heavy rain. There is a chance a few of these storms could pulse up to severe levels. The primary concern, however, is flooding. I have a high risk of rain and storms today and tonight. The cold front itself will not cross northeast Ohio until later tomorrow morning. The front will be the trigger for rounds of thunderstorms. Temperatures this afternoon warm to the lower to middle 80s. The highest risk of storms tomorrow will be away from the lakeshore. The team will keep you updated.