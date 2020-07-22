19 First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms with heavy rain will impact the area today and tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today and tomorrow will be pretty active for us, in terms of getting some needed rain.
We’ve already seen some scattered showers and storms today, but more are on the way this afternoon, this evening, and tomorrow.
The culprit is a slow moving front making its way through the area.
A warm and humid air mass will also support this (occasional) heavy rain threat.
For planning purposes, expect occasional showers and rumbles of thunder today.
With ample cloud cover around, the threat for severe weather is not very impressive, unless we can get some clearing to occur early in the afternoon.
I would definitely keep the umbrella close today, as rounds of showers will be moving over the area.
We’ll have to keep hit or miss showers with thunder in the forecast tonight, too.
Regarding tomorrow’s forecast, expect additional hit or miss showers and thunderstorms, mainly from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
Rain will move away from the area tomorrow night, making way for a great Friday and a hot weekend.
