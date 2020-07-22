Forest Hills Park shooting turns homicide investigation after 62-year-old Cleveland man dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Forest Hills Park shooting that left a 62-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head is now a homicide investigation after he died in the hospital, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Wilbur McCormick was shot in the park on Thornhill Road and Arlington Road at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities said.
The medical examiner said he was taken to University Hospitals where he died later that night.
Police have not confirmed if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
Cleveland Police are investigating after five people suffered gunshot wounds during four separate shootings on Cleveland’s East Side on Tuesday evening.
The shootings occurred within 60 blocks over a two-hour period on Cleveland’s East Side.
