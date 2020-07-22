Former Cuyahoga County employee arrested in corruption investigation, pleads guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Cuyahoga County Chief Talent Officer pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing official business.
Douglas Dykes recruited and hired employees for the county.
According to prosecutors, Dykes hired Chief Information Officer James Hay.
Part of Hay’s contract was $13,500 in moving expenses; however, Hay never moved to Cleveland, he remained in Cincinnati.
After the paperwork was flagged by accounting, Dykes lied and said Hay was approved for a $15,000 signing bonus.
Hay has since agreed to pay back the money.
Dykes resigned from his position and was indicted on felony charges in Jan. 2019.
Dykes was given a 180 day suspended jail sentence and also put on probation for four years.
