Gov. DeWine speaks publicly for 1st time at COVID-19 briefing since Householder’s bribery scandal surfaced

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health says 3,235 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 78,742 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine is set to address the state’s residents for the first time this week regarding the latest COVID-19 data for Ohio.
A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. from Columbus.
The governor is also likely to address the federal corruption charges Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four of his associates face in connection to a $60 million bribery alleged to involve FirstEnergy Corp. and House Bill 6.
An additional 4,252 cases and 260 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 9,864 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 2,386 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
