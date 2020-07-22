Man accused of shooting Cleveland officer in Monday morning standoff charged with attempted aggravated murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 42-year-old Cleveland man accused of shooting a Cleveland policewoman multiple times in the arm and back on Monday morning is facing a slew of charges.
Cleveland court records show Darryl Borden was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault on Tuesday.
According to Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, two police officers were called to a residence along the 2000 block of East 81st Street because of a domestic disturbance.
When they arrived, they entered the residence to speak to the suspect, who opened fire on them.
The officers shot back at the gunman before leaving the home.
The officer was rushed to the hospital and a standoff ensued.
Williams said that the officer was stable as she recovered in the hospital.
“The officer is in stable condition, she still has a long way to go, but she’s doing pretty well. She’s with her family now in University Hospitals,” Williams said on Monday.
Cleveland police were seen taking multiple handcuffed suspects from the home and placing them in police cruisers.
Police initially went to the home around 3:30 a.m. and then apprehended the suspects around 7 a.m. on Monday.
Cleveland police, fire, and EMS were all on the scene.
