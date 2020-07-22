Man arrested for armed carjacking in Mayfield Heights parking lot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for carjacking a woman’s car at gunpoint last month.
According to Mayfield Heights police, James King Belle approached the woman at the Eastgate Plaza parking lot on Som Center Road near the Old Navy Store around 3:30 p.m on June 22.
The victim told officers the gunman forced her out of her 2016 blue Hyundai Elentra, license plate HHM2740.
He then drove off in the Hyundai, heading north on Som Center Road, according to police.
Mayfield Heights police, FBI agents and the Fugitive Task Force officer arrested Belle on July 20.
He is charged with aggravated robbery and additional charges will be brought before the grand jury.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.