Man bludgeoned with hookah in Ohio City, attacker wanted on felonious assault charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is accused of viciously beating a victim with a hookah pipe earlier this month.
The brawl broke out on July 6 at Kan Zaman, located at 1616 West 25th St., and it ended when a bystander was hit repeatedly in the head with the tobacco pipe after he attempted to break up the fight.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Cleveland Police Detective Schuller at 216-623-5210, or Cuyahoga Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.