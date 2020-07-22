3 named suspects in $60M bribery scheme made multiple donations to DeWine, Husted election fund

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Public campaign finance records show at least three of the named suspects in a major state corruption investigation gave sizable donations to the “DeWine Husted for Ohio” election fund.
The case involves $61 million put into a fund known as “Generation Now,” which according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, was used for bribes and to illegally fund campaigns of at least 21 individuals that ran for state representative.
In the process of looking for who those 21 individuals are, and how much money they may have accepted in campaign donation, we also wanted to start at the top with Gov. Mike DeWine.
The suspects named in the affidavit released Tuesday, are Jeff Longstreth, who according to records with the Secretary of State is listed as the owner of Generation Now, Matt Borges the former head of the Ohio GOP party and Juan Cespedes the owner of the lobbying organization The Oxley Group.
A search of the Secretary of State’s campaign finance contribution site shows multiple donations from the men listed above to the “DeWine Husted for Ohio” fund.
To be clear, it is unknown at this point if any of the money donated to DeWine Husted for Ohio, came from the Generation Now fund allegedly created to get House Bill 6 passed.
The search turned up contributions from men who are now under investigation, and gave money to DeWine’s campaign.
The contributions are as follows:
While the U.S. Attorney claims the $61 million dollars was in control of the now arrested, Speaker of the House Larry Householder, Housholder himself did not make any contributions to the DeWine Husted for Ohio fund.
19 News reached out to the governor’s office for a comment.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.