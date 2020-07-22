Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered thunderstorms move through on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After we picked up some needed rain this morning, things will be fairly quiet tonight.
While I won’t rule out a few passing showers and thunderstorms tonight, it isn’t going to rain constantly and not everyone will see rain.
If your garden and/or lawn is suffering, you may still have to water it.
Regarding tomorrow’s forecast, expect hit or miss showers and thunderstorms, mainly from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM.
Rain will move away from the area tomorrow night, making way for a great Friday and a hot weekend.
