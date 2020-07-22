Ohio Democrats announce plan to repeal House Bill 6 after bribery allegations surface in connection to nuclear bailout

Perry Nuclear Power Plant
By Chris Anderson | July 22, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 10:40 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Democrats announced intentions to introduce a proposal that would repeal House Bill 6, the legislation at the center of the $60 million bribery scheme involving Speaker Larry Householder.

“Corruption has no place in our government, regardless of political party,” State Rep. Michael Skindell said. “When corruption is revealed, it is important we act quickly to fix what has been broken.”

The plan from Skindell, of Lakewood, and fellow State Rep. Michael O’Brien, of Warren, comes as both Democrats and Republicans, including Gov. Mike DeWine, called for the resignation of Householder from the position of Ohio House Speaker.

Householder and four of his associates allegedly accepted approximately $60 million in bribes to pass the nuclear bailout legislation in 2019 that directly benefited FirstEnergy Corp. with over $1 billion to save two nuclear plants in Ohio.

“With deeply gerrymandered districts, Republican politicians feel invincible and are more beholden to special interest groups and corporations than they are to their own constituents,” Skindell added. “HB 6 was the manifestation of this alleged corruption.”

All five were arrested on Tuesday and face federal charges in what is believed to be the largest bribery base in Ohio’s history.

According to U.S. Attorney David DeVillers on Tuesday, nobody at FirstEnergy Corp. has been criminally charged, but he added that more arrests are possible in the future because investigators can now interview more individuals about the case now that it is no longer a covert operation.

