One of two 20-year-old men shot in Canton dies

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton Police confirmed one of the two 20-year-old men shot in the 100 block of Pulley Place SE died in the hospital.
Chief Jack Angelo said Brandon Bush and the second shooting victim were shot at approximately 10:43 p.m.
Canton Fire took them both to local hospitals where Bush died from his injuries.
The condition of the second victim is unknown.
Police did not confirm if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
The Canton Police Detective Bureau, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force are investigating the homicides.
Anyone with information is urged to call Canton Police at 330-649-5800 or 330-489-3144.
You can also leave an anonymous tip at tip411 start the message with Canton.
This was one of three homicides to happen in Canton within 24 hours, according to Chief Angelo.
