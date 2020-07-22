Townhall employee tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Health confirmed a Townhall employee tested positive for COVID-19.
CDPH said investigative staff were sent to the Ohio City restaurant on West 25th Street on Tuesday.
As stated in City Ordinance 556-2020, “If any covered business learns that one of its employees tests positive for COVID-19 and that employee was present in the business while symptomatic, that business shall sanitize as described in division (b) of Section 238.01 before that covered business may be open to the public. No covered business shall open to the public until it completes the sanitization required in division (a) of this Section.”
Sanitization is defined, by ordinance, as performing “environmental cleaning consistent with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for cleaning and disinfecting for COVID-19, which cleaning includes using cleaning agents that are known to kill the coronavirus on all surfaces, including, without limitation, workstations, countertops, railings, door handles, equipment, machinery, work tools, walls, and barriers.”
If a business does not comply, it is subject to civil penalties which are outlined in the ordinance.
Mayor Jackson’s order additionally states, “If an establishment has an employee or a patron, who has tested positive for Covid-19, then the establishment must be sanitized to the standards of the Cleveland Health Department, failure to demonstrate such sanitization will result in the facility being shut down.”
