Travel advisory issued: Individuals traveling to Ohio from 9 states urged to self-quarantine for 14 days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is urging individuals traveling to Ohio from several states with high COVID-19 infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The advisory applies to residents of Ohio returning to the state from one of the listed areas, as well as to visitors of Ohio.
States with a positivity rate over 15% are included in the advisory. Puerto Rico is also included in the advisory.
An individual who does come from one of the nine states or from the territory of Puerto Rico are asked to self-quarantine. They are not required to do so.
The advisory stems from a recent incident that originated in Belmont County when a group of students traveled to the COVID-19 “hot spot” of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
“We have heard from multiple local health departments that they are tracing cases related to out-of-state travel,” the governor said during Wednesday’s briefing from Columbus. “Trips to states where there are high positivity rates, such as South Carolina and Florida, are leading to outbreaks here in Ohio.”
Gov. DeWine said the map will be updated regularly.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.