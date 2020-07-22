White House privately warns Cleveland and Columbus that they must take ‘aggressive’ action against coronavirus

Baltimore, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Pittsburgh and St. Louis were also included in the warning

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Education building Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (Source: Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By John Deike | July 22, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 8:50 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Deborah Birx, a leading member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, warned state and local officials in a private phone call that Cleveland and 10 other major US cities are seeing increases in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests, and that they should take “aggressive” steps to help slow the outbreaks, The Center for Public Integrity reported on Wednesday.

Other cities she identified included Baltimore, Columbus, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Pittsburgh and St. Louis.

Increases in test positivity can indicate that COVID-19 transmission is not under control, and that mitigation efforts are not being followed or enforced, according to the report.

Cases continue to tick upward in Cleveland, and as of Wednesday evening, there were 3,812 confirmed infections and 83 fatalities.

Meanwhile, sources say hospitalizations are going up in Northeast Ohio, and 19 News is reaching out to the region’s major hospital systems to get an accurate total of new COVID-19 patients.

