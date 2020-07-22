Wrecker driver, driver of disabled car fatally struck by pickup truck on Ohio Turnpike

HENRIETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Highway Patrol is investigating after a pickup driver fatally struck a wrecker driver and the driver of a disabled car on the right shoulder of the Ohio Turnpike on Thursday night.
According to Lt. Richard Reed, the crash happened near milepost 132 eastbound in Henrietta Township in Lorain County at approximately 11:23 p.m.
Responding troopers learned 42-year-old Eric Ackerman of Sandusky was operating an Interstate Towing of Norwalk wrecker to help a driver load two Sea-Doo jet ski’s from his trailer onto the wrecker on the right shoulder, Lt. Reed said.
Both of the drivers were outside when a pickup truck heading eastbound went off the road and hit them, according to Lt. Reed.
Lt. Reed said the 2009 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck went airborne when it struck the 2018 International wrecker and the trailer of the disabled car, causing it to land on its top in the right lane.
Both Ackerman and the driver of the disabled car were pronounced dead at the scene, Lt. Reed said.
The identity of the driver of the disabled car has not yet been released.
The 30-year-old Bellevue man driving the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital by Life Care Ambulance, Lt. Reed said.
Lt. Reed said it is unknown is he was wearing his seatbelt or if impairment was a factor in the crash.
According to Lt. Reed, Ackerman was wearing a reflective vest and had the wrecker’s overhead emergency lights on at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
