7-year-old boy shot in head by apparent stray bullet in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a 7-year-old child remains hospitalized after being shot in the head on Tuesday night.
According to detectives, the young boy was shot on Parkview Avenue near East 102nd Street before 9 p.m.
He was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital by his family for treatment to the head injury.
Police say the bullet to his head was possibly from a stray gunshot.
Detectives with the Cleveland division of police are continuing to investigate the incident.
