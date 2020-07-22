7-year-old boy shot in head by apparent stray bullet in Cleveland

Intersection where shooting occurred (Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson | July 22, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a 7-year-old child remains hospitalized after being shot in the head on Tuesday night.

According to detectives, the young boy was shot on Parkview Avenue near East 102nd Street before 9 p.m.

He was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital by his family for treatment to the head injury.

Police say the bullet to his head was possibly from a stray gunshot.

Detectives with the Cleveland division of police are continuing to investigate the incident.

