31-year-old man dies after he and 21-year-old man were shot in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton Police confirm 31-year-old Ronald Pleasant is dead after he and a 21-year-old man were shot in the 1400 block of Louisiana Court NW.
Chief Jack Angelo said the men were shot at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Pleasant died at the scene while the second victim was driven to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the chief said.
Police did not confirm if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
This was one of three homicides to happen in Canton within 24 hours, according to Chief Angelo.
The Canton Police Detective Bureau, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force are investigating the homicides.
Anyone with information is urged to call Canton Police at 330-649-5800 or 330-489-3144.
You can also leave an anonymous tip at tip411 start the message with Canton.
