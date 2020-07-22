3-year-old Norwalk girl killed in hit skip accident

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - A three-year-old girl was killed in a hit skip accident, according to police.
The fatal accident happened around 10:40 p.m. on July 21.
Officers said Melanie Lopez was in the mobile home park on Jefferson Street, near Lot 15, when she was struck.
The driver left the area after the crash.
Norwalk police are asking anyone with information to call them at 419-357-0399, 419-541-7717 or 419-668-3311.
They are also asking any residents in the area to check their home security cameras or ring doorbell cameras, etc. for any footage of the accident.
