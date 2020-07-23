Accused Akron murder suspect refuses to come out of cell for arraignment

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 51-year-old man accused of murdering a woman and dumping her body in a wooded area, refused to come out of his cell for his arraignment Thursday in Akron Municipal Court.
Akron police said Kelli Clark killed a 59-year-old woman, whose name has not been released.
The victim’s body was found a wooded area in the 200 block of Annadale Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said it appeared she had been stabbed to death.
Clark was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Forrest Drive, driving the victim’s red 2003 Ford Taurus.
Clark is charged with murder. He is also charged with aggravated menacing, escape and parole violation for an unrelated incident.
Court officials said since Clark refused to participate in his arraignment Thursday, they continued the hearing until Aug. 7.
Clark remains locked up in the Summit County Jail.
