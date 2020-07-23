Akron Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who struck autistic man

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver struck an autistic pedestrian on July 17 in Akron, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
The victim was hit at West Market Street and Marvin Avenue, after he stepped off an Akron Metro bus.
The driver stopped to check on the victim, but then fled before exchanging information.
The driver was behind the wheel of a red sedan — possibly a Ford Taurus — with damage to the passenger side headlight area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Akron Police Detective D. Pickett at 330-375-2508, the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS (2677).
