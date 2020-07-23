Arrest warrant issued for well-known Cleveland dance teacher accused of sexual abuse by multiple students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local dance teacher is under investigation for allegations made by several of his students.
19 News investigators obtained a copy of the warrant issued Thursday morning for Terrence Greene’s arrest.
The warrant says a former student told police Greene, 54, preformed oral sex on him in a dressing room at the Cleveland School of the Arts in 2008.
The warrant says at the time, Greene was employed as a dance teacher by the school. It also says multiple other victims have come forward with other “extremely similar” incidents they say happened to them.
19 News began looking into sexual assault claims against Greene weeks ago, before the warrant was issued by Cleveland Police.
We uncovered years of complaints, ranging from sexual misconduct to rape, over the last 20 years.
Greene’s website list his accolades as a dancer and choreographer, performing in theaters and at festivals across the globe.
His website also says for 17 years, “Greene was Dance Director of his alma mater,” The Cleveland School of the Arts.
Records show in 2003, a 14-year-old boy went to police and told them he had multiple sexual encounters with Greene, who he said was his dance instructor at the School of the Arts.
Greene was indicted on four felony counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and the case went to trial.
A jury acquitted Greene in 2014 and he continued work at the School of the Arts.
Greene resigned from his position at the School of the Arts in 2014 after more allegations by students arose.
In 2015, he began teaching at Cuyahoga Community College’s Dance Academy.
But, this past January, records show he abruptly resigned from Tri-C, after new allegations were made by a high school senior, who told police he was sexually assaulted by Greene after dance practice last fall.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.