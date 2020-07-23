Commuter Cast: humid day with risk of thunderstorms later this morning through afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is going to remain humid with the risk of thunderstorms later this morning and through the afternoon.
Some storms will have heavy rain with them.
High temperatures today will be in the lower to middle 80s.
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak has your forecast while Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan is taking a look at the Monday morning commute while informing drivers of any closures or delays they need to know about.
The Commuter Cast is a weekday program where 19 News takes a look at traffic and weather for the morning commute, it’s online Monday through Friday at 7:10 a.m.
