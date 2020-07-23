Driver eludes Wickliffe police after striking patrol car with stolen vehicle during chase (video)

OFFICERS CHASE CAR TAKEN IN EAST CLEVELAND CARJACKING: On July 22,2020 at about 10:15 pm, an alert officer saw a black Nissan Rogue being driven in a suspicious manner on Lakeland Boulevard near Worden Road. The officer followed the car and ran the license plate, learning that the car had been stolen during a July 17, 2020 carjacking in East Cleveland. As the officer attempted to stop the Nissan, the driver pulled into a driveway on Truman Avenue. The driver briefly exited, but then got back into the Nissan and backed up, striking the patrol car. The driver then fled on numerous sidestreets in Wickliffe and Willowick, before crashing into a tree as he tried to turn onto East 255th Street from Lakeshore Boulevard. The driver fled on foot and got away. Detectives are currently working this case and have several leads. Anyone with information can call Wickliffe Police at 440-943-1234. In an unrelated incident earlier this same date, officers responded to a car crash on IS 90 westbound at the Euclid Avenue exit. Officers located and arrested the driver for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence, driving without a license, and Reckless Operation. The car he was driving was found to be stolen from a Maple Heights resident. The man was also charged with RSP-Auto.