Driver eludes Wickliffe police after striking patrol car with stolen vehicle during chase (video)

Driver eludes Wickliffe police after striking patrol car with stolen vehicle during chase (video)
Wickliffe chase (Source: Wickliffe police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | July 23, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT - Updated July 23 at 10:21 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators are looking for the driver of a stolen vehicle that eventually eluded Wickliffe police during a chase on Wednesday night.

An officer noticed a black Nissan Rogue driving suspiciously on Lakeland Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Wickliffe police.

The officer learned that the vehicle was reported as stolen during a July 17 carjacking in East Cleveland.

When police attempted to stop the driver of the stolen car, the suspect pulled into a driveway and got out of the vehicle, but quickly got back in and backed up.

As seen in police dash camera video, the suspect backed the stolen car into the patrol car before leading the officer on a chase through parts of Wickliffe and Willowick.

OFFICERS CHASE CAR TAKEN IN EAST CLEVELAND CARJACKING: On July 22,2020 at about 10:15 pm, an alert officer saw a black Nissan Rogue being driven in a suspicious manner on Lakeland Boulevard near Worden Road. The officer followed the car and ran the license plate, learning that the car had been stolen during a July 17, 2020 carjacking in East Cleveland. As the officer attempted to stop the Nissan, the driver pulled into a driveway on Truman Avenue. The driver briefly exited, but then got back into the Nissan and backed up, striking the patrol car. The driver then fled on numerous sidestreets in Wickliffe and Willowick, before crashing into a tree as he tried to turn onto East 255th Street from Lakeshore Boulevard. The driver fled on foot and got away. Detectives are currently working this case and have several leads. Anyone with information can call Wickliffe Police at 440-943-1234. In an unrelated incident earlier this same date, officers responded to a car crash on IS 90 westbound at the Euclid Avenue exit. Officers located and arrested the driver for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence, driving without a license, and Reckless Operation. The car he was driving was found to be stolen from a Maple Heights resident. The man was also charged with RSP-Auto.

Posted by Wickliffe Police Department on Thursday, July 23, 2020

The suspect eventually crashed into a tree near the intersection of East 255th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard and escaped on foot.

Detectives are working several leads in an attempt to identify the suspect, but anyone with additional information can call Wickliffe police at 440-943-1234.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.