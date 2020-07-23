Driver eludes Wickliffe police after striking patrol car with stolen vehicle during chase (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators are looking for the driver of a stolen vehicle that eventually eluded Wickliffe police during a chase on Wednesday night.
An officer noticed a black Nissan Rogue driving suspiciously on Lakeland Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Wickliffe police.
The officer learned that the vehicle was reported as stolen during a July 17 carjacking in East Cleveland.
When police attempted to stop the driver of the stolen car, the suspect pulled into a driveway and got out of the vehicle, but quickly got back in and backed up.
As seen in police dash camera video, the suspect backed the stolen car into the patrol car before leading the officer on a chase through parts of Wickliffe and Willowick.
The suspect eventually crashed into a tree near the intersection of East 255th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard and escaped on foot.
Detectives are working several leads in an attempt to identify the suspect, but anyone with additional information can call Wickliffe police at 440-943-1234.
